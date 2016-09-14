How we’ll save 70% import/export costs —SCL

Global procurement, clearing and forwarding service company, Simplified Corporate Logistics (SCL) has explained how its newly introduced full-service logistics package, SLogisticsng.com, will save Nigerian businesses up to 70 percent of procurement, handling, clearing and forwarding costs.

SCL recently unveiled a full-service logistics package, aimed at relieving business owners of challenges associated with ordering goods from overseas.

The company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nduka Udeh, stated that the package, designed for Nigerian businesses, dealing in import and export of goods and services, will take risks away completely from such businesses, by handling their forex needs to reduce the long processing times usually spent before accessing forex.

He also argued that the new package would provide a transparent customs clearing within six days, while also solving other import-export related issues with an affordable on-click solution.

If well leveraged, he added, the solution would also go a long way in saving up to 70 per cent of costs associated with procurement, handling, clearing and forwarding for Nigerian businesses.

“Nigerian businesses, in recent times, have been hit by a steep hike in the price of ordering, handling and clearing goods from overseas.

“What Simplified Corporate Logistics does is that it removes the risk factor from businesses, by making it our responsibility to source for forex to carry out transactions so our customers only pay in the nation’s currency.

“We can even source for the items our customers want from trusted manufacturers globally and get them at the best prices, due to our partnership with several auction companies abroad.

“Most significantly, the package will help save our customers up to 70 per cent in freight costs, since we believe these cost and efficiency savings will propel the Nigerian small and medium enterprises into the future,” he stated.