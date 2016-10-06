UPDATE: 2 kidnapped Lagos students rescued, search continues for 2 others, VP, teacher

•Government yet to react, cancels scheduled press briefing

Two of the kidnapped secondary school students of Model College Igbonla, Epe, Lagos State, have been rescued.

The commissioner of police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, who disclosed this had earlier confirmed the abduction of four students, a teacher and the vice principal of the Model College, Igbonla by suspected kidnappers.

The Lagos State police boss, who spoke with newsmen at the command headquarters on Thursday morning, said that two of the students have been rescued.

The police boss also said that efforts were on to rescue the other members of the school, who were still being held by the abductors.

Owoseni stated that preliminary information available to the police had it that the kidnappers operated with a speed boat.

“As we got the reports, the police quickly went there and the quick response yielded result as two of the students were rescued in the bush,” the police boss said.

He assured that the police had deployed the Marine Department, while the Navy, the SSS have also joined in combing the waterways in the area.

Meanwhile, a press briefing that was scheduled to be addressed by the Special Adviser in the Ministry of Education, Lagos State, at 1:00 p.m. was put off.

The briefing was to take place at the Bagauda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

The state government is yet to officially react to the incident and phone calls to the Commissioner for information, Mr. Steve Ayorinde and the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Habeeb Aruna, were not picked.