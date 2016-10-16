UNILAG expels 125 students, rusticates 188

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) at the weekend announced the expulsion of 125 students and the rustication of 188 others for various offences.

The two lists which were published on the university’s website indicated that out of the 125 students expelled, 120 had submitted “forged results” as part of the documents required for their admission; the remaining five students were expelled for “academic misconduct.”

A total of 188 students were rusticated for periods ranging from two to four semesters. The offences listed for their suspension included: “examination malpractice, academic misconduct and social misconduct.”

This development came only a couple of months after the university suspended a number of student leaders for their roles in a violent protest that occurred in April which led to the closure of the school for three weeks.

Meanwhile a 14-man committee of students has been inaugurated by the management “to review the students’ protest of April 2016.”

This information which also appeared on the university’s website said the committee had been charged to “review the immediate and remote causes of the April 6 , 7 and 8 students’ protest; suggest ways to prevent such ugly incidence; proffer solution on the way forward in student unionism in University of Lagos; make suggestions for a harmonious relationship between the students and the Students’ Affairs Division, and the University management in general.”

The committee, headed by Ogundana Olayinka Charles, of the College of Medicine had been given eight weeks to submit its report to the Dean, Students Affairs Division.