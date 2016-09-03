Tension as Ondo APC gov aspirants scramble for delegates •Primary holds today

AS the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its primary for the choice of its governorship candidate in Ondo State today, all major contenders on Friday made last minute rush for delegates’ votes.

Three thousand delegates will participate in the election.

It was learnt on Friday that the major aspirants spent the late hours of Thursday moving delegates sympathetic to their cause to what they called ‘safety camps’ away from being snatched by others.

It was gathered that no fewer than five of the APC aspirants vying for the camped delegates in various hotels within the state capital, Akure

Some delegates that were camped outside Akure by Friday started trooping into the state early in the morning while the aspirants were monitoring their delegates to avoid being snatched by other aspirants.

One of the aspirants, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu through one of his aides told Saturday Tribune that he was going to win the ticket today.

“We are fully prepared. We have confidence in the process and we are sure of victory. The so-called endorsement is a fabrication from some desperate and unpopular aspirants. The people of Ondo State are wiser and smarter.”

Another aspirant told Saturday Tribune that a certain “favoured” aspirant had “pumped huge sums” into the contest “buying delegates with as much as N500,000 per head.”

“They came in with a bullion van on Wednesday and commenced disbursement of the money Thursday night. But it won’t work. I do not see how the guy will win,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of today’s primary, a United States of America-based aspirant of the party, Dele Alade, has stepped down for the lawmaker representing Ondo North district, Senator Ajayi Borofface.

Though the leadership of the party and the Presidency had assured the aspirants of level playing ground but the aspirants have been scheming to outwit one another while some have successfully hijacked some delegates into their camps.

While no fewer than six aspirants have signed an alliance with the annointed aspirant, Segun Abraham, about two aspirants have stepped down for Senator Boroffice.

However, the arrangement for the election as put in place by the Election Committee headed by the Jigawa state governor, Muhammed Badaru indicates that the accreditation of candidates from each senatorial district will be done at different locations in Akure.

It was gathered that this is to guide against fake delegates as non accredited delegates would not be allowed to vote at the voting center which is different from the accreditation centers.