StarTimes reiterates commitment to improved signal coverage and innovation

StarTimes, a digital Tv network operator, has reiterated its strategic commitment to ensuring quality nationwide signal coverage and innovative offerings both for content bouquets and decoder products.

The company’s Head of Public Relations, Israel Bolaji, in a recent chat in Lagos, said the company is particularly interested in building and providing quality nationwide offerings that will translate to pleasurable hours of digital television viewing for subscribers.

While reiterating the company’s commitment to developing and deploying technological infrastructure, he added that the company has begun to roll out plans that will guarantee very clear digital terrestrial and satellite TV signals to Nigerian TV households.

“Since 2010 we have demonstrated this commitment by consistently upping our game in terms of growing our signal strength, quality and nationwide reach. In 2010, StarTimes signals covered only four states, today, our signals are received in 35 states, extending to over 60 cities, including recent roll outs in some remote areas of Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu and Iyana Iba in Lagos,” Bolaji stated.

According to him, consistent patronage from Nigerians had continued to fuel the company to go the extra miles for their viewing pleasure, noting that the company had, over the years, grown the quality of its signal by investing massively in world class facilities and technologies.

He also expressed the company’s plans to connect every household in Nigeria to its digital TV platform, in preparation for the digital TV switch over date.

“As a public-friendly brand which has changed the face of digital TV in Nigeria, we are excited about sustaining our proud culture of offering quality and yet very affordable digital TV entertainment in line with a corporate mission that has earned us the trust and loyalty of many value-for-money subscribers growing in millions on our platform,” he stated.

According to him, one of the success stories of StarTimes remains its ability to change the face of digital TV in Nigeria, by offering very quality digital TV to subscribers with growing portfolio of life-enriching contents, steadily growing signal coverage and innovative product and services.