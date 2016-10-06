Senate rejects MTN’s bid to sack workers

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/legal-year-ajimobi-calls-collaboration-quick-dispensation-justice/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30021","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
October 6, 2016 Ayodele Adesanmi Abuja Top News

The senate has  said that it cannot accept a situation where Nigerians working in the telecommunications industry would be indiscriminately relieved of their positions without recourse to the global labour rules and practices.

The chairman of Senate Committee on Communications, Gilbert Nnaji , said this  during a chat with news men and  confronted with media report that MTN Nigeria Limited, recently sacked over  500  workers

“As  the representatives of the people, we cannot fold our arms and watch our constituents being oppressed by employers of labour. We cannot in any way, tolerate such. At the same time, we shall ensure that our foreign investors are not unduly threatened.

“When my attention was drawn to this  development, I immediately contacted the

managing director of the company. Although, he said that facts were somehow misrepresented in the report, he still admitted that it was only the short-term contract staff ,who work in the call centres that were affected.

“I, then, let him know that it would be proper for him to review the action, especially, in view of the  current economic situation in the country. It is only when that option fails that the committee and by extension,  the senate, would take a position to protect our people”.

However, MTN has since denied the report and  this is the second time in one week that the South African telecoms giant would make public denial.

Recently, it denied an allegation that it had illegally repatriated 13.92 billion dollars from Nigeria, saying  thatthe claim was without merit.

