Saraki canvasses joint efforts, prayers to end recession

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to collaborate with the Federal Government in order to ensure the nation emerges from the current economic recession stronger, more united, developed and self-reliant.

Saraki, in his message to mark the nation’s 56th Independence Anniversary, signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, also commended all Nigerians for their contributions that have averted disaster from the nation at every point in her existence. He stated that these efforts are now being threatened by social, political and economic problems.

While expressing regrets that in her 56 years of existence, Nigeria’s economy still depends on only oil, a situation which created the present economic problems being experienced by the citizenry, the Senate President commended Nigerians for their perseverance, understanding and support in the face of the harsh economic condition.

According to him, “As we celebrate independence, we should all vow to work together as we have done in the past to save the nation. As we expect leaders to initiate policies, programmes and projects that will propel the economy to grow rapidly and improve the standard of living of the people, our people should also seek to explore their creative talents to produce goods and services which can compete with the best in the world, thereby enhancing our ability to export massively and earn foreign exchange.