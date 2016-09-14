Plateau APC blasts PDP over allegation of financial recklessness

Apparently reacting to the allegation of financial recklessness levelled against the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in Plateau State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC has likened the outburst to political frustration.

The APC said that the PDP on the Plateau was only seeking political relevance.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Honourable Damishi Sango, at a press conference, last week, accused Governor Simon Lalong of financial recklessness, alleging the administration had in the past one and half year collected over N97 billion without anything to show for it.

Speaking with newsmen over the allegations, the APC state Secretary, Alhaji Musa Bashir Sati, said “the opposition party simply wants to whip up sentiment to portray APC-led administration in a bad light” and challenged the PDP to back up its claims with evidence.

“PDP is yet to come out of its post election trauma and yet to play its proper role of opposition. For any opposition party to play a credible role, it must be factual in all its presentations. The allegations raised against the governor were baseless and lack merit.

“The allegations are malicious, ridiculous diatribe and mere diversionary tactic employed by the opposition in the state to score cheap political points,” he said

According to him, the allegations were deliberate ploy to divert attention of citizens of Plateau and entire Nigeria from the moves to probe activities of the PDP-led administration, adding that the allegation was an antics crafted to mislead the people.

He implored the people of the state not to allow themselves to be deceived.

On the allegation that the APC is polarised in the state, the secretary said it was another ploy by the opposition to cause disaffection within the party adding that “the APC on the Plateau is one and more united than pre election time.”