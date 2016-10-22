_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ill-meet-obanikoro-efcc-court-gov-fayose/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/i-not-finished-mission-earth-man-86-wives/masaba/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Performing at Felabration made me feel alive —Kobi Jonz

October 22, 2016 Joan Omionawele Entertainment

Fast-rising musician, kobi Jonz  who has promised to keep surprising his fans with energetic performances delivered on one of his promises during this year’s Felabration; a yearly event which is held in honour of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela, Anikulapo Kuti

The young talent performed alongside Omawunmi, Oritse femi, Terry Apala, Falz  his hit single “Paddle” which video just dropped and is currently gaining wide attention, with fans cheering up and moving to his rhythm.

Speaking on his experience during Felabration, Kobi Jonz stated “ I had so much dun on stage. I have performed before but the experience this time was different. I felt alive and I am still coming back in many years to come. It was really lively and full of freedom for the soul” Jonz remarked.

The singer who is also organising a dance competition tagged Paddlebykobijonz with his hit single, Paddle featuring popular musician, Folarin Falana a.k.a Falzthebadguy, encouraged people to keep sending their videos, ‘in his words, you might just be the lucky winner of the N100,000 cash price”.

