PDP condemns sack of labour leaders in Ogun

The factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has condemned the sack of the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akeem Ambali, the state chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and 14 others, for their alleged involvement in partisan politics, during the last Teachers Day celebration.

The party, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Bolaji Adeniji, said the sack of the labour leaders and suspension of 19 NUT officers by the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led government was coloured in vendetta.

The party noted with dismay the defence put up by the state government that the approval for their dismissal and suspension from the state workforce was based on the outcome of the report of an administrative panel of inquiry that indicted the affected workers.

It described the sack as “inexcusable”, “baseless” and “reckless” , which might not be unconnected with strike that entered the 13th day on Tuesday.

The party called on well-meaning citizens and elders of the state to call the state government to order and reverse the sack and suspension of the affected workers.

The statement, “The PDP finds the grounds of the sack as inexcusable, baseless and reckless; which may not be unconnected with the ongoing workers strike called by the labour leaders. What government has forgotten is that, whereas, the public service rules clearly stipulates terms of engagement for workers, it is not superior to the federal constitution which guarantees the freedom of expression and association among other liberal rights.

“Government needs to be educated that, the union of teachers is not a government body and in celebrating such a day, the teachers are at liberty to invite any freeborn citizen of this state or even beyond to celebrate with them.

“Government also need to be educated that the World Teachers Day is not a civil service function but a social event of like-minded people that can attract just anybody irrespective of their social or political leaning; except of course government is saying civil servants must compulsorily be members of the APC.”

The party symphatized with the labour leaders and the entire workforce on this development.