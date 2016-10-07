Ooni, extend your gesture beyond Osun

It is with great patriotism that I write to call on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to extend his good gesture towards the law graduates whose parents cannot afford to pay for their law school fees in other parts of the South West.

For some time now, Oba Ogunwusi has been giving financial assistance to Osun State law graduates whose parents cannot afford to pay their law school tuition.

The Ooni’s gesture is highly commendable, but he is not the Ooni of Osun State alone, but the father of the whole of Yorubaland.

I must really commend Oba Ogunwusi for touching the lives of many people, particularly in Ife and Osun State in general.

However, as a father to the whole of Yorubaland, I want him to extend his gesture to other states, and if possible, all countries where there are Yoruba sons and daughters, like Brazil, Cuba, and even the United States.

I hope our father, Oba Ogunwusi, will continue with his good works, thereby liberating his people from the shackles of poverty.

Jimoh Mumin

[email protected]