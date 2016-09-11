Ogun CPFN gets new executives

The new executive members of the Ogun State Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN) have been urged to be strong in the face of challenges.

President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, stated this at the induction programme of Pastor K.J. Onakoya as chairman of CPFN.

Akinosun, represented at the event by Pastor B.O. Akanmu and Pastor Jacob Oluwaniyi, noted that “like Solomon, the more difficult the problems you solve, the more people you attract and the more prosperous you become.”

The new executives were urged to use their gifts to serve God and were informed that unless “one identifies and serves his divine purpose, he may never be appreciated.”

In his acceptance speech, Pastor Onakoya appreciated the founding fathers of CPFN and urged the country’s leaders to reset the nation’s economy to ensure that as Nigeria moves forward, growth would be sustainable in all areas.

Elected to run the CPFN with Onakoya were Pastor J.S. Ajibola, vice-chairman; Pastor E.O. Orekoya, secretary; Pastor M.A. Adedoyin, treasurer; Pastor Samuel Ibikunle, financial secretary; Pastor Timothy Ogunbiyi, PRO; Pastor Ebenezer Abe, auditor and Pastor Paul Yussuf, assistant secretary.

Others were: Pastor S.O.A. Fadipe, assistant financial secretary; Pastor (Dr) Ezekiel Olukunle, legal adviser. The ex-officios are Pastors I.O. Ogunbona; N.A. Popoola; R.A. Adedoyin and Pastor I.O. Babalola. M.A. Ashimi is the CPFN/PFN representative.