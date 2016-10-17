NSCDC charges communities on importance of information to security

The Commandant of Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr John Adewoye, has charged groups in the state and community members to consider security as the duty of everyone, stressing the importance of giving information to security personnel.

Adewoye stated this during a one-day summit entitled: “Grassroots Security for Sustainable Development”, held in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area.

The commandant, who was represented by Deputy Commandant, James Adisa, told participants that “we should not leave the work of security to the uniformed personnel; everyone of us has a role to play if we want our communities, state and nation to be free of criminals, adding: “Say something when you see something.”

Adewoye further admonished people in the community to collaborate with civil defence officials by providing useful information on any form of criminal activities around them, so as to enable his command to secure life and property.

In his welcome address, the NSCDC Divisional Officer in the local government, Agboola Michael, commended the participants, just as he emphasized that the summit was important at this critical time to curb various security challenges such as vandalism, kidnapping, rape, robbery and other vices that occur at the grassroots.

Present at the summit were the chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government Area, Honourable Sunday Adedeji, who was represented by the Secretary to the Local Government, Mr Adediran Alao; the Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Sunday Oladapo, among others.

Facilitators include NDLEA’s Area Commander, Ogbomoso, Aminu Yusuf; IBEDC Business Hub Manager, Engineer Folasade Sanya; Divisional Traffic Officer, ASP Olaniyi Samuel; Francis Chukwuma; Nigeria Immigration Service; the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).