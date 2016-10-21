Nigerians not impressed with method deployed by Buhari to tackle corruption —Oduoye

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Kayode Oduoye, on Friday said there are strong indications that Nigerians are not impressed with efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in tackling corruption, saying all his moves to fight graft are not having direct positive impact on the populace.

He observed that considering the increasing level of poverty in the country, efforts to “kill” corruption by President Buhari is obviously not in tune with the people he is serving because they are more pauperised daily.

Oduoye, who spoke with journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital recalled that measures to combat corruption by the previous administrations, which he noted resulted in the establishment of some key institutions are today benefitting the general populace.

He specifically mentioned the introduction of NNPC Mega Stations across the country by Obasanjo administration, when corruption almost wrecked the distribution network of the NNPC as an example of how to fight corruption and at the same time, grow economy.

“Another one that readily comes to mind is the introduction of BVN and TSA by the Jonathan administration. These two initiatives are meant to fight corruption and they are today helping to fight graft by the man that takes over,” he added.

According to Oduoye, “an average Nigerian will appreciate Buhari’s efforts to rid the country of corruption more, if through his anti corruption crusade, more policemen are being recruited or more prisons are built to accommodate those that might fail anti corruption test before court”.