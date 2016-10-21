_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gov-emmanuel-promises-transparency-constituting-new-executive-council/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/revival-awolowos-farm-settlement-schemes-way-recession-nnpc-ged/dr-babatunde-adeniran/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Nigerians not impressed with method deployed by Buhari to tackle corruption —Oduoye

October 21, 2016 Oluwole Ige, Osogbo Latest News

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Kayode Oduoye, on Friday said there are strong indications that Nigerians are not impressed with efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in tackling corruption, saying all his moves to fight graft are not having direct positive impact on the populace.

He observed that considering the increasing level of poverty in the country, efforts to “kill” corruption by President Buhari is obviously not in tune with the people he is serving because they are more pauperised daily.

Oduoye, who spoke with journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital recalled that  measures to combat corruption by the previous administrations, which he noted resulted in the establishment of some key institutions are today benefitting the general populace.

He specifically mentioned the introduction of NNPC Mega Stations across the country by Obasanjo administration, when corruption almost wrecked the distribution network of the NNPC as an example of how to fight corruption and at the same time, grow economy.

“Another one that readily comes to mind is the introduction of BVN and TSA by the Jonathan administration. These two initiatives are meant to fight corruption and they are today helping to fight graft by the man that takes over,” he added.

According to Oduoye, “an average Nigerian will appreciate Buhari’s efforts to rid the country of corruption more, if through his anti corruption crusade, more policemen are being recruited or more prisons are built to accommodate those that might fail anti corruption test before court”.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online