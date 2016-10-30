NDLEA vows to probe N2bn cocaine seized by customs

The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has vowed to carry out a detailed investigation into the N2 billion worth of cocaine seized by the Nigerian Customs Service at Tincan Island Port, Lagos State.

The anti-narcotics agency said investigation had commenced into the seizure and details would be provided in due course.

The suspected substance handed to the NDLEA by Customs tested positive for cocaine with a weight of 214.732 kilogrammes. The drug was concealed in eight bags each containing 25 blocks.

In another development, the Chairman Senate Committee on Drugs, Narcotic and Financial Crimes, Senator Joshua Lidani, has called for synergy among security operatives at the seaports.

Ladini gave the directive at the weekend in Lagos, during the committee’s visit to the agency.

The committee members, who were received by the Director General of the NDLEA, Mrs Roli Bode-George, at the Ikoyi headquarters of the agency, also inspected facilities at the Murtala Mohummed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos State and Tincan Island Port commands.

According to Ladini, “we have observed that there is friction and lack of synergy between the Nigeria Customs and the NDLEA at the seaports.

“At the airport, there is good collaboration but this is not so at the seaport. Agencies of government must work together in harmony because they have a common goal.

“Besides, the NDLEA must be properly positioned at the seaports to monitor and intercept narcotics. The suspected cocaine seizure made by the Customs and handed over to the NDLEA on Thursday should be properly investigated”.

Not satisfied with the state of infrastructure in the agency, the committee called for improved funding and provision of logistic support.