NCSU, NULGE back NLC, urge Buhari to call Amosun to order

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have back the position of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the industrial crisis in Ogun State and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Ibikunle Amosun to order.

President of NCSU Comrade Kiri Mohammed and the President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel in a statement issued in Abuja threw their weight behind the action taken by Ogun State workers, saying that the anti-labour practices in the state were unacceptable.

Both Kiri and Khaleel warned against national strike in solidarity with the workers if the governor fail to resolve the issues amicably.

Comrade Kiri, who is also the National Chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, (JNPSNC), Trade Union side, said President Buhari should urgently call Governor Amosu to order for intimidating workers for upholding their rights.

He described the steps taken by the state government as barbaric, inhuman and unlawful, stressing that it is better for the government to imbibe the culture of collective bargaining to resolve the impasse.

Kiri also called on other well meaning Nigerians to intervene with the view of restoring peace in work places in the state.

He said: “The council condemns the intimidation and harassment of labour leaders for fighting for the legitimate right of the workers. The Governor of Ogun State is advise to imbibe the culture of collective bargaining principle by dialoguing with organised labour for peaceful settlement of the impasse.

“The council also is in total support of the strike by Ogun State workers and urges the government to get the issues in dispute resolved and allow the existing industrial peace reign soonest to avoid being escalated across the country”.

Also reacting, the NULGE President, Comrade Khaleel declared support for Ogun State workers and said the union will back any national action by the NLC against the state government in solidarity with the workers.

While calling for a national action against the government of Ogun state, he pointed out that NULGE will mobilize its members across the country in solidarity protest and strike in Ogun State.

Comrade Khaleel regretted the response of the state government to the legitimate demands of the workers, adding that information at their disposal revealed that thugs allegedly used by government officials attacked the Labour leaders and some union members who gathered to prosecute the strike.

He said: “NULGE members in all the states of the federation will be ready to back any action called by organized labour, especially the NLC and TUC at the national level to fight the injustice going on in Ogun State.”

Comrade Khaleel regretted that the state government has not paid the union’s check-off dues for over a year, while all remittances being deducted from workers salaries were not remitted accordingly over same period.

Most importantly, the NULGE president condemned the non-recognition and refusal to allow the joint allocation committee of local government to function in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, thereby crippling the local government system.