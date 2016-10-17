N4.7bn arms probe: EFCC detains Obanikoro for further questioning

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the immediate past Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, who arrived Abuja this morning and headed straight to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said he is still in the custody of the Anti-graft Agency for further questioning on Tuesday.

Obanikoro said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday night by his media aide, Jonathan Eze.

He is being detained by the EFCC’s to further answer questions relating to the alleged N4.75bn arms funds traced to him.

“As at now, interrogations have ended and it will continue tomorrow . However, the honourable Minister shall remain with the operatives for further questioning tomorrow (Tuesday) .

“The officials were impressed with his decision to honour their invitation and so far, there has been mutual cooperation and understanding between the Agency and my principal.

“We wish to use this medium to commend the EFCC for the matured way they went about their interrogations. They were truly professional,” the statement said.

The statement recalled that Obanikoro’s visit to the EFCC office in Abuja was consequent upon an invitation sent to him by the Anti graft body which was received on June 15, 2016.

It was coincidentally at a time and period the former minister was pursuing academic post graduate degree in the United State.

The statement affirmed that the former minister, who had served Nigeria in various capacities in the past and made his mark “is not a fugitive as has been erroneously painted in the media and his returning to the country out of his own volition is a further testimony to this.”