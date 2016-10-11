Man gets N500,000 bail over attempted stealing

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in Lagos granted bail of N500,000 to a 27- year-old man,Ibrahim Jimoh charged with alleged attempted stealing and assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum.

‎She said one of the sureties should be a blood relation to the accused and the other should be a community leader with evidence of tax payments and have their addresses verified.

‎Jimoh, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of attempted stealing and assault. ‎

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 114, Bode Thomas St., Surulere Lagos at about 03:00pm on Oct.6.

‎She said that the accused unlawfully entered into the house of the complainant, Oshogwemo Osilama.

‎ “When Jimoh suddenly discovered that Osilama was in the house, he picked an iron rod and threw it at the complainants leg.

“Injured and in pain, Osilama screamed and the accused was apprehended by the security quard close to the building”.‎

‎Osayande noted that the offences contravaned section 170 and 306(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011.

The court adjourned the case till Dec. 1 for mention.