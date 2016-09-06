Lead City School introduces 6 core skills into curriculum

AS every secondary school in the country prepares for resumption for the 2016/17 academic session, Lead City International School, Jericho, Ibadan, has introduced six core skills in its curriculum to improve academic performance of its students in their various subsequent certificate examinations, foreign and local.

The six core skills include: Critical thinking and problem solving, communication and collaboration creativity and imagination. Others include citizenship, digital literacy, student leadership and personal development.

Speaking with the head of teachers in the school, Mrs Tolu Owoeye, she stated that the introduction of the new academic programmes formed part of the school’s strategies to improve learning in the subsequent academic sessions.

According to her, “as a Cambridge Associate School, one of our most recent goals is to develop in our students the six core skills, which have been identified as skills employers are looking out for. In view of this, we partner with British Council to educate our students in those six core skills, which they believe when combined together to mold our students into internationally minded life–long learners.”

Talking about the qualitative and total education and secret of academic success in Nigerian educational system, she said: “The passion of the owners of the school is to help children grow into confident individuals poised to take their place anywhere in the world. Our vision is to be an institution that provides education and training of uncompromising standards, that is relevant and consistent with students’ personal and social needs. Equal attention is paid to academic excellence, character training, extra curriculum activities and sports. So, our students participate actively in various debates, public speaking competitions and other similar events to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Training in elocution is a core aspect of our ever evolving curriculum.”