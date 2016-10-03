Kwara APC to Oyegun: Ignore calls to resign

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted against call for resignation of the national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, by the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had demanded Oyegun’s resignation over his alleged role in the governorship primary of the party in Ondo State that produced Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, as APC standard bearer.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state secretary of the APC, Chief Olabode Adekanye, said no one could dictate to the party.

He said Tinubu merely expressed his personal opinion, stating that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could overrule the nomination of Akeredolu as the candidate of the party.

“That statement was the personal position of Senator Tinubu and not that of the party. To us as a party, it’s only INEC that has the power to overrule the nomination of the governorship candidate. So, we don’t go along with the position expressed by. Senator Tinubu. He may have been offended. But that is not our position,” he Adekanye.