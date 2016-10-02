Kumuyi in Asaba for transformation crusade today

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, is to visit Asaba, Delta State, today for a transformation crusade..

Pastor Kumuyi, who had visited Warri area of the state twice this year, will hold a special session with people from the northern part of the state at the one-day outreach.

The state overseer of the church, Pastor Jude Chukwuocha, speaking on the crusade, stated that Kumuyi had visited several cities across the country, adding that he had a peculiar love for Delta State.

Chukwuocha also urged the Nigerian government to give opportunity for God to run the affairs of the country, stating that with the presence of God, nothing shall be impossible for the country.

“Nigeria is a blessed country. We have the potential to be great among the comity of nations in the world. Through the influence of men of God and with the right atmosphere created by those at the corridors of power, we can achieve all we need in Nigeria. We should not lose because we will get out of the economic recession,” he said.

He also said though Nigeria had several institutions to fight crime and bring criminals to order, these institutions would not be able to control crime without spiritual rebirth.