Justice Abang returns El-Zakzaky’s case file to CJ

September 05, 2016

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has returned, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of Shi’a Movement in Nigeria, case file to chief judge for reassignment.

The judge, Justice Okon Abang, returned the case file in Abuja, on Monday, for reassignment to another judge when the court resumes from vacation.

Abang said that the vacation court would not be able to commence and determine the case before the ending of the vacation on September 9.

Abang at the last hearing declined El-Zakzaky`s application seeking his immediate release due to non-service of court to process to Department of State Services (DSS) and Attorney General of the Federation.

At the resumed hearing, the parties were absent and there were no legal representation from both parties.

El-Zakzaky is seeking his immediate release from detention of DSS.

