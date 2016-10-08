I want to stop smoking

I have been smoking for 20 years and I want to stop the habit. Kindly help me. I am now 40 years old.

Dike (by SMS)

Smoking tobacco is both a physical addiction and a psychological habit. To successfully quit smoking, you’ll need to address both the addiction and the habit and routines that go along with it. While some smokers successfully quit through the use of a strong will to do so, most people do better with a plan to keep themselves on track. A good plan addresses both the short-term challenge of quitting smoking and the long-term challenge of preventing relapse.

A well known plan goes by the acronym START. S stands for ‘Set a quit date’ T is for ‘Tell family, friends, and co-workers that you plan to quit’ A is for ‘anticipate and plan for challenges you’ll face while quitting’ R is ‘remove cigarettes and tobacco products from your home, car and work’ and T ‘talk to your doctor about getting help to quit’. Wishing you the best of luck in your endeavor.