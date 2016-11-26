I have a low count sperm

I have an infertility problem due to a low sperm count. The only drug I was given in the hospital was Enhanze. Kindly advise me on what to do

Chiedu (by SMS)

A low sperm count can be due to many reasons such as swelling of the testicular veins, testicular tumors, hormonal imbalances and blockage of the sperm ducts. Other causes range from infection to the excessive consumption of alcohol, cigarettes , steroids among other causes. In view of this, you will need a medical expert (Urologist) in a Specialist or Teaching Hospital to carefully confirm the actual cause of your ailment and suggest the correct treatment.