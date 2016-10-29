I find it difficult to sleep

I am a 55-year-old Business man. I have been healthy until two weeks ago when I started finding it difficult to sleep. I have tried all kinds of sleeping tablets with no improvement. Kindly help me.

Chidozie (by SMS)

A good night sleep begins with a well aerated bedroom, as well as a comfortable bed made up of good springs and mattress. And while some people may sleep well in a noisy environment, others may need a very quiet and dimly lighted environment to sleep. In addition to this, the state of one’s mind is very important before somebody can sleep well. Therefore, in addition to your comfortable bedroom, you also need to have a stress free mind before you can sleep. It is equally important for you to see your doctor for a proper medical check up in order to establish that you do not have any ailment such as Hypertension, Diabetes and other health issues which may prevent you from having a good night’s sleep.