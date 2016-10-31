Group condemns amendment of CCB, CCT Acts

A group, the Organisation for Global Youth Peace, Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPEDI) has condemned the amendment of the CCB and the CCT Acts of 2004 by the Nigerian Senate.

According to the group, the amendment is “ill-timed, self serving and of no priority to the Nigerian masses.”

President of the group, Japhet Omene, in a statement on Monday in Benin, called on the Nigerian Senate to apologise to Nigerians for what he described as unnecessary and unwarranted amendment of the CCB and CCT act.

He said, “By this action, the Nigerian Senate has not only abused its constituted statutory responsibilities, powers and privileges but has set the pace of retrogression for our nascent democracy as this action is capable of weakening the nation’s institutions.

“We believe that this amendment, which has now put the appointment of the CCT chairman and members under the control of the Senate is nothing but a self-serving action taken in responds to the ongoing trial of the President of the Nigerian Senate.”

He said Nigerians are yearning for good laws and legislations that will make their lives better and help to ameliorate the sufferings and hardship that they are currently faced with, and expect the Senate to focus on its core primary function of law making and oversight function and desist from apportioning to its self duties and responsibilities that are at variance with its statutory functions.

“We expect the Nigerian Senate to champion the course of strengthening our institutions not to weaken them because of the interest of just few powerful individuals. Dr Bukola Saraki and all honourable members of the senate if we can still morally refer to them as honourable at this point will definitely not be senators and president of the senate respectively forever but our institutions are established to function forever irrespective of whichever party and individuals come to power.”