Gov Emmanuel promises transparency in constituting new executive council

October 21, 2016 Latest News

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has said that he will  soon constitute another State Executive Council, even as he promised to be meticulous in doing so and making the process transparent.

Emmanuel, who spoke in Uyo on Friday, said he was committed to moving the state forward and building a culture of excellence in service.

The governor had dissolved the state EXCO last Saturday, instructing the permanent secretaries in the various ministries to take over the ministries. He also thanked the ex-commissioners for their contributions towards the development of the state.

Emmanuel told newsmen on Friday that he was committed to fulfilling his campaign promises, adding that projects in the state would be executed based on needs assessment.

It will be recalled that the governor has embarked on major roads constructions, infrastructural developments and agricultural  schemes including the Cocoa production scheme as part of efforts aimed at industrializing the state.

The governor promised to select people that would drive his administration’s agenda of industrialising the state as members of the executive council.

