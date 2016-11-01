Global Brands Report: Huawei moves to number 72 

Global smartphone company, Huawei, has ranked 72 on the Interbrand’s 2016 Best Global Brands report, moving up 16 spots from its ranking in 2015.

This is the second consecutive year Huawei has risen on Interbrand’s list since the company became the first mainland Chinese brand to be recognised as a Best Global Brand in 2014.

According to Interbrand, “Huawei is once again a highlight in the 2016 Best Global Brands report released by Interbrand. Its brand value increased by 18 per cent compared to a year ago.”

In Interbrand›s annual report, Huawei is also one of the fastest rising brands in the technology sector, climbing from 88 to 72 in ranking.

Huawei’s consumer business group has maintained steady global growth. Its flagship products, such as the P9, Mate 8 smartphones, as well as the MateBook, Huawei’s first 2-in-1 laptop, have all seen significant adoption by consumers around the world.

Huawei has become one of the top device brands in nearly 30 countries. The MateBook is now available in dozens of countries and Huawei shipped 108 million smartphones in 2015, surpassing the 100 million benchmark for the first time. Strong growth in shipment forecasts through 2021 is also reinforcing the company’s position as a leading global smartphone brand.

Commenting on the new development, Managing Director, Devices, Huawei Nigeria, Mr Leo Jiang said: “We are very proud of this achievement especially with our improved ranking because it shows us that people all around the world are recognising Huawei for being able to produce uniquely distinct and brilliant devices, and increases our zeal to continue innovating and providing customers with unmatched user experience.”

As a leading technology company, Huawei earmarks more than 10 per cent of its annual sales revenue to research and development efforts and has established 16 research centres around the world.