FUNAAB resumes October 3 •Students to pay N5,000 reparation fee

DESPITE a protest on Monday by the local chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Senate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, says that normal academic activities will resume on the campus on Monday, October 3, 2016.

Mrs Emi’ Alawode, the Head, FUNAAB’s Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), who announced this in a statement, said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s management recently.

This followed the consideration of the report submitted by the committee that was set up to look into the students’ unrest.

According to Alawode, the Senate has approved the establishment of a police station in the communities opposite the university campus, while the university and police patrol vehicles will now be stationed at strategic locations from 6pm to 6am daily, to swiftly attend to any distress call.

Internal security team, in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the Odeda and Obantoko areas of Abeokuta, the state capital, will also take turns, on a daily basis, to patrol the university environs, especially at night.

“The university, through the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), is working at ensuring that hostel owners provide, at least, four security personnel for each hotel, who are to work in conjunction with the security personnel stationed at a strategic location.

“Failure to abide by this arrangement would make the university to blacklist erring hostels, while students would be advised against patronising such hostels in their own interest,” the statement reads.

The university administration has also directed that all lectures should not exceed 6pm daily, to allow students get to their homes before dusk.

Meanwhile, each returning student, including postgraduate students and those on Industrial Training and the Farm practical Year, must pay N5,000 as reparation fee, to enable the university meet its financial obligations to claimants whose property was destroyed during the students’ unrest.