Fresh road reconstruction work by FCDA gets commendation

Commencement of reconstruction work on roads in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja housing huge number of multinationals, private sector players, governmental and non-governmental entities, including the Leventis close, by Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has received commendation.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bello, had made a firm promise to quickly activate the opening up of additional, critical internal road arteries within and contiguous to the city.

Commending the efforts of the minister, spokesperson of Royal Pacific Group, Haroun Audu, noted that management of the firm, together with its iconic brand new landmark, Fraser Suites Abuja, was extremely pleased that the promised construction work has now commenced.

He observed that the minister correctly detected that the road was essential and vital infrastructure components urgently needed in the Federal Capital city, especially within the Central Business District, as part of the overall plan to create and sustain a better business enabling environment.

According to him, that the road artery was of tremendous public service benefit was evidenced by the fact that it offered the most preferred access-cum-outlet for every commuter arriving and driving through the very busy Samuel Ademulegun Avenue axis of the Business District.

Audu noted that business owners in the area were optimistic that all public utility supply mains of electricity, water supply, drainages and sewage disposal lines on the project site would be adequately, comprehensively and permanently sorted and completed as a once-for-all undertaking in the course of the rehabilitative construction work.

He said: “In a very real and significant way, the commencement of construction works on the Leventis Close stretch of the road by construction giant, Julius Berger Plc, represents a major milestone.

“The choice of construction firm – Julius Berger Plc – to handle the Leventis Close reconstruction project is a demonstration of the minister’s huge, progressive and unwavering commitment to deliver only the best quality for this project.”