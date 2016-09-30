_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fgll-implement-necessary-policies-boost-manufacturing-buhari/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27981","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

FG’ll implement necessary policies to boost manufacturing —Buhari

September 30, 2016 / : Leon Usigbe-Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged his administration’s commitment to enact necessary enabling laws to assist the manufacturing sector in the country to realize its full potentials.

Delivering a keynote address at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja on Thursday, he expressed confidence that the sector could be the driver of economic growth in the country.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, titled: “Diversifying the Nigerian Economy: the Role of Government in Manufacturing,” he said: “The Manufacturing sector is well positioned to be a major driver of Nigeria’s economic growth because of our immense natural resources and the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians.

“Government is therefore focused on implementing necessary policies and strategies aimed at unleashing the full potentials of manufacturing in Nigeria. We will rely heavily on your ideas and inputs at all stages of formulation and implementation of new industrial policies. For our part, we will remove bottlenecks and create a more business friendly environment.”

The president expressed government’s appreciation to the president and the members of MAN for their contributions and unwavering commitment to the socio-economic development of our dear nation over the years.

Suffice it to say that our nation owes you all a debt of gratitude for your show of commitment, demonstrated by your respective investments in Nigeria’s economy despite daunting challenges.

“The future of our nation depends on such commitment and our collective desire to build a thriving economy. This Administration remains committed to partnering with you in the task of charting a brighter future for our nation.

“Government is very appreciative of your contributions in formulating national economic policies.”

According to the President, “As you know, the dramatic fall in crude oil and other commodity prices has had a serious negative impact on world economies, especially countries like Nigeria which depended on one commodity for its export earnings.

“This administration is convinced that the key to our quest for economic diversification and therefore survival lies in Agriculture and the Manufacturing sector.

“A strong manufacturing sector will create more jobs and wealth for our people. It will usher in sustainable economic prosperity because we will produce what we consume as a nation and generate foreign exchange by exporting any surplus,” he said.

