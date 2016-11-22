FG vows to sanction private varsities for violating NUC guidelines

Issues operational licenses to 8 new private varsities

THE Federal Government on Wednesday issued operational licences to the proprietors of the new eight private universities, with warning against unwholesome practices and violation of the National Universities Commission guidelines.

The eight private universities were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on November 2, 2016.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who issued the licences to the promoters of the institutions at a brief ceremony in Abuja, warned that government would not hesitate to withdraw the licence of the university found to have breached any of the conditions of the approval.

The names of the new universities as: Anchor University, located in Ayobo, Lagos State. The university is promoted by Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State, ‎promoted by Clitter House Nigeria Limited, Clifford University, Owerrinta, Abia State, promoted by Seventh Day Adventist Church, Coal City University, Enugu, promoted by African Thinkers Community of Inquiry College of Education, Enugu.

Others approved by FEC yesterday are Crown-Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State, promoted by Modern Morgy and Sons Limited, Dominican University, Ibadan, promoted by Order of Preachers, Nigerian Dominican Community, Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, promoted by Kola Daisi Foundation, and Legacy University, Okija, promoted by The Good Idea Education Foundation.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah, said: “Any unwholesome practice or operation outside the provisions of the NUC guidelines including the violation of the governance and administrative structure is unacceptable and will attract appropriate sanctions.”

He, however, stressed the commitment of the Federal Government to partner with the private sector in the provision of quality university education in the country.

He noted that the 152 universities in the country including the eight new private universities were grossly adequate for the Nigeria population of over 188 million, translating to a university: population ration of 1:1.23 million.

Adamu revealed that statistics from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), indicated that only one-third of qualified candidates gain admission into universities, leaving out greater percentage because of the low carrying capacity of the public universities.

He reminded that proprietors of the private universities, investment in education was not for profit making, urging them to work hard to ensure the highest standards envisaged, through the adoption of best practices aimed at achieving centres of excellence in their programme of focus.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, in his remark urged the proprietors to be transparent and innovative in the management institutions, saying the new universities were at liberty to run new justifiable programmes not offered by the institutions they were attached to for mentorship.

He also urged them to build integrity in the institutions while ensuring strict adherence to rules and regulation set out by the commission.