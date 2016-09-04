FG set to ratify memorandum on e-govt —Minister

Federal Government, on Saturday, through the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, in Lagos State, declared that ICT sector remains essentially an easy avenue to shore up the country’s revenues, buoy the economy and create job opportunities for the country’s youth.

He also disclosed that in a matter of days, the government would approve a memorandum before it that would transform the way business was being done in Nigeria.

He said this at the inauguration of a company, Avidor Services Limited, which is into production of EMV bank cards, GSM cards, ID cards, among others.

Speaking at the event attended by the Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Lekan Ali, the Managing Director, Odua Group of Companies, Mr Adewale Raji, and chairman of Avidor, Professor Oladapo Afolabi, who was a Head of Service of the Federation, Shittu described the ICT sector as a growing one with potential and, therefore, the need to focus on it in the attempt for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to bring about his e-government policy drive.

“A memorandum that would be considered in a couple of days that would move Nigeria through ICT by transforming the way we do business is now before our Federal Executive Council.

“We will all be promoting the concept of the cashless economy like the other parts of the world. But we believe that when our e-government policy comes on board, every aspect of government business will be affected, you can stay in post office and renew your international passport, among others,” the minister said.

“The ICT sector is a growing sector, it is a sector that has the potential. For instance, other sectors like agriculture, we are trying to encourage people to go into it, but our children have already keyed into it.

“So it is very easy for us to promote ICT and use it to create jobs, use it to restore our economy and get back on track,” the minister assured.

While lauding the initiative of Prof. Afolabi and urging other stakeholders to also take part, the minister promised full collaboration with Avidor to enable it take its share of the market.

“We are also seizing this opportunity to invite all other stakeholders to key into ICT sector road map which has been developing in the country,” he said.

Speaking, Governor Ajimobi said the venture was desirable at this time in the nation’s history now that insecurity had become a threat in Nigeria, projecting that the company, Avidor would attract much more patronages than expected.