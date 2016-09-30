FCMB glows in style at 2016 Ojude Oba •As Awujale lauds founder

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona has commended one of the biggest corporate sponsors of the Ojude Oba Festival, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for its long standing brand support for the socio-cultural festival of the Ijebu people.

Oba Adetona gave the commendation while receiving the team of FCMB, led by the founder, Otunba Subomi Balogun, during the brand sponsor presentation at the 2016 Ojude Oba.

The monarch who spoke with great enthusiasm about the loyal support of the FCMB for years, prayed that the FCMB Group will continue to wax stronger in its field of endeavour as a unique sponsor and a brand owned by a true son of Ijebuland.

Speaking at the festival presentation to the Awujale, the founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Balogun, an ardent supporter of culture and tradition, gave a rendition of his loyal support for Ojude Oba as total as the Olori Omooba of Ijebuland.

According to Balogun, “ As an illustrious son from one of the prominent ruling houses of the Ijebuland, it is proud to say that FCMB has been an age-long brand supporter of the festival and it is one of my contributions to my community, people and culture.

“Every Ijebu person looks forward to the annual Ojude Oba event and as the Olori Omooba of Ijebuland, providence has placed me in a situation which everybody expects me to be close to the Awujale and give support to whatever he is doing in the areas of culture and tradition.

“The FCMB will continue to celebrate the people’s culture and also use the festival as a platform to project the institution’s brand products and services.

The bank also made its brand presence more prominent through distribution of different promotional items and gifts to participants at the venue to complement its festival sponsorship bids. This year the FCMB team at the Ojude Oba arena gave different branded gifts to visitors and tourists.

Identifying more with the cultural essence, glamour and style, the FCMB team members were all in a branded Ankara attire to celebrate with sons and daughters of Ijebuland at this festival.