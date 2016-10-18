EFCC quizzes judge, another didn’t honour summons

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, quizzed another judge, Justice Musa Haruna Kurya of the Federal High Court, for alleged corruption.

Another invited judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, did not honour the summons of the commission.

Ofili-Ajumogobia is also of the Federal High Court.

Kurya, who was accompanied by his lawyer, was at the commission’s office in Lagos to honour the invitation letter the commission extended to some judges and reported at about 10.00 a.m.

He was asked to react to some findings of the commission in an ongoing investigation.

Nigerian Tribune was told he was immediately attended to, upon arrival, by operatives of the commission, while Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia did not show up.

It will be recalled that two Federal High Court judges, Mohammed Nasir Yunusa and Nganjiwa Hyledzira, were quizzed on Monday and made statements to the operatives.