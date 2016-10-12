Edo poll: PDP, Ize-Iyamu can inspect voting materials â€”Tribunal

THE election petition tribunal set up to look into the grievances arising from the conduct of the September 28 Edo State governorship election, on Tuesday, recorded its first siting in Benin City.

As the sitting, the panel granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an ex parte motion to inspect materials used in conducting the election.

This was coming ahead the inauguration of the panel, which would be done after aggrieved parties must have filed their petitions.

Aggrieved parties have 21 days within which to file their petitions according to the Electoral Act.

The three-man panel is being headed by Justice A.T. Badamasi and is expected to sit for about 90 days before it will deliver a judgment in the matter.

In his prayer, counsel for the petitioners, Kingsley Obamogie, said PDPâ€™s application was in line with Section 151 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

The tribunal judges, after studying the motion, ordered the INEC to make available, all the electoral materials used for the conduct of the election to the petitioners.