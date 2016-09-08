On dividend warrant lodgments in banks

COMMERCIAL banks should begin to accept dividend warrant lodgements into their customers’ savings accounts as recently directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Branch offices of banks hide under the guise of waiting for their headquarters’ instructions to turn down such lodgements, which soon become stale with their attendant updating challenges. As a result, all bank branches should be publicly directed forthwith.

Any bank that fails to comply with this order should be sanctioned by the CBN.

Jacob Bankole,

08033845597