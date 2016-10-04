_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/michelle-obama-chat-via-skype-girls-around-globe/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28989","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Complete abandoned projects, Gbaramatu tells NDDC

October 04, 2016 / : ebenezer adurokiya-warri

Communities in Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to complete abandoned projects in the area.

Chairman of Kokodiagbene community, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, who made the call on behalf of other communities, specifically called on the commission to complete the abandoned sand filling/reclamation projects in the kingdom.

Mulade, in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Warri, claimed that all NDDC projects in Gbaramatu kingdom had been abandoned since the beginning of the Tompolo saga.

He said the projects were community development projects and, therefore, should not be linked to  Tompolo’s case.

“It will interest the public to note that Gbaramatu communities are major contributors to the NDDC allocation.

“Gbaramatu is host to over eight flowstations with production capacity of about 700, 000 barrels per day, therefore, deserves special attention,” the environment activist averred.

Comrade Mulade listed the abandoned projects to include Kokodiagbene sand filling/reclamation project, Benikrukru sand filling/ reclamation project, Kurutie sand filling/ reclamation project, Okerenkoko sand filling/reclamation project, Okpelama/Tebujoj sand filling/reclamation project, among others.

According to him, “these projects were  deliberately abandoned for reasons best known to NDDC which we consider as bias against the kingdom.

“It is sad to note that Gbaramatu kingdom, particularly Kokodiagbene, which is a major oil and gas bearing host and the mother host community to Jones Creeks flowstation, the single largest oil producing field in West Africa with capacity of over 250,000 barrels per day, suffers from environmental degradation, loss of economic livelihoods, pollution and spills emanating from continued oil and gas exploitation.”

Mulade, therefore, appealed to all relevant government agencies to compensate Gbaramatu communities with tangible  projects.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News