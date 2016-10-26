Brace up for rail concessioning, Amaechi tells workers

Brushing aside loud grumblings againstthe the plan, the Federal Government has insisted on concessioning Nigerian Railway.

This is because handing over the facility to a genuine investor would guarantee enormous benefits, as it stressed that there was no going back on the plans to concession the corporation.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made government’s position known while receiving the President-General, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies, Mr. Mohammed Yunusa, who led other union leaders and members to the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Public Relations, Yetunde Sonaike on Wednesday, Amaechi appealed to the union and other similar groups in the country to give peace a chance and allow Nigeria to progress in the right direction.

The minister told the workers’ representatives that the transportation ministry should not be burdened with unprofitable agitations and actions capable of denying Nigerians the long awaited benefits of Nigerian Railway Corporation’s concession.

Amaechi however, assured the union leaders that no staff of their organisations would lose their jobs in the process.

He said he would ensure that the new management of the corporation took steps to complement government’s efforts for a harmonious work environment.

Amaechi reportedly said, “Mr President is a ‘pro-people’ who would not like anyone to be sacked, adding that the new investors would place priority on workers’ welfare.”