Benefits of taking lemon water

LEMON water is of immense benefit to the human body. Over the years, research findings have confirmed that taking lemon water is a way of keeping sicknesses at bay. These are 12 of the ways that taking lemon water can rejuvenate one’s body.

Cleanses the body

Lemon water will stimulate the liver to produce more bile, which will improve body’s natural detoxification system. When the liver works better, the body is cleansed of toxins and other types of harmful agents.

Improves digestion

There are several compounds in lemons which produce more bile; this will lead to an improved digestion.

Drinking lemon water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach will result in much lower levels of indigestion, bloating, belching and heartburn. Lemon water will also prevent constipation by smoothing out the overall function of the bowels. Even the American Cancer Society recommends drinking lemon water to those with cancer to help stimulate bowel movements. If one suffers constipation, digestive problems, or even chronic indigestion, drinking a glass of lemon with water in the morning will go a long way towards relieving those types of problems.

Reduces inflammation

Although lemons are acidic by nature, they turn alkaline once consumed. Drinking lemon water regularly will help to lower the acidity of the body. Cancer and other diseases start in and thrive in an acidic environment. Drinking lemon water will also help the body remove uric acid from the joints, which is one of the main causes of gout and the inflammation that causes arthritis.

It can reduce weight

If one is trying to shed weight, drinking lemon water can help! Lemons are high in pectin, a type of fiber which helps to stop those in between meal hunger pangs and food craving. Adding a bit of honey and cayenne pepper to lemon water will increase metabolism, which will aid in burning more calories without even trying.

Cleans the urinary tract

If you have ever had a urinary tract infection, then you know how painful they can be. Lemon water is a natural but mild diuretic which can help to keep the urinary tract clean. Lemons will also change the pH level of the entire urinary tract, which will discourage the growth of bacteria. If one suffers from frequent urinary tract infections, this is the perfect drink!

Makes your skin beautiful

Drinking lemon water on a regular basis will make a big difference in one’s complexion. The high Vitamin C content in lemon juice, along with other antioxidants, will kill off the free radicals in the body which lead to premature aging of the skin. Lemons help to purify the blood as well as encourage the body to grow new blood cells, skin and the connective tissue which keeps the skin looking firm.

Helps regulate blood pressure

If one suffers from hypertension, drinking lemon water can help tremendously. Lemon juice will cleanse the lymph system and help to keep the body hydrated. Lemons also have more potassium than grapes. Potassium removes salt from the body, which can lead to lower overall blood pressure levels.

Improves immune system

Vitamin C is vital to the immune system, so drinking lemon water will improve the immune system while helping the body fight off viruses and bacteria. Lemon improves the ability to absorb iron, which is also important for the immune system function. The antimicrobial compounds in lemon juice will help keep infections outside of the body to where they belong!

Stops throat infections

Lemons contain powerful antimicrobial and antibacterial compounds which make them perfect for fighting throat infections, sore throats and tonsillitis. Those who consume lemon water at least once each day are at a lower risk of developing these types of infections in the first place. If you have a sore or scratchy throat, try gargling with some warm lemon water three times a day and watch that problem just disappear!

Stops halitosis

Halitosis, or bad breath, is often caused by the overgrowth of bad bacteria in the mouth. Drinking lemon water on a regular basis can help to eliminate bad breath due to its antimicrobial and antibacterial compounds. Lemon water will also encourage the production of saliva, which dilutes bacteria in the mouth.

Increased energy

Lemons are quite nutritious, with tonnes of Vitamin C, protein, phosphorous and potassium, which make the fruit a natural energiser. With improved digestion, one will reap more of the nutritional benefits from food. Also, lemons are full of negative ions, which provide almost instant energy. Lemons help to hydrate and oxygenate, so one will feel refreshed, energised and ready to take on the day!

Naturally balances pH levels

One of the best alkalising foods ever is right at our fingertips; lemons! Lemons contain both ascorbic acid and citric acid that help the body maintain healthy pH levels. Too much of an acidic environment in the body encourages inflammation, which can lead to many chronic diseases, including cancer.

It’s important to note that lemon juice can, however, damage the enamel of the teeth, so after drinking, rinse the mouth with plain water.

