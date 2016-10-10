Alleged corruption: DSS makes U-turn, releases detained Judges

The Department of State Service (DSS), on Monday, made a surprise U-turn by releasing all the judges arrested at the weekend for alleged corrupt practices against its earlier stand to arraign them before court of competent jurisdiction.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the affected seven judges were released on self-recognition.

A source disclosed that “the affected judges were released on bail on self recognition based on the fact that given their standing in the society, they cannot run away. They were instructed that they should come back on Tuesday by 10:00 a.m.

The Source, however, affirmed that the investigation in to their cases would continue and whoever is found guilty would be charged to court.

All efforts made to the Service for reaction on the development proved abortive but a top official of the Agency confirmed their release to in confidence.