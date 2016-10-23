Akeredolu says all aggrieved APC members now behind him

All aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have agreed to work together to ensure victory for the party in the November 26 governorship election in the state.

The candidate of the party for the poll, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed this during a meeting with state and local government executives of the party at APC state party secretariat in Akure, said the party had put the crisis behind it.

Akeredolu, who also said all was set for APC campaign take-off today, expressed confidence in the preparedness of the party to win the election.

He said APC had put internal wrangling that erupted after the conduct of party primary behind it and that members of the party were working towards a common goal.

Akeredolu said: “All of us remain one and all members of the exco still remain one: and we are indivisible in this party. We are prepared to at least fight it together as one for APC to produce the next governor of this state.”

He explained that the reconciliatory moves to pacify all aggrieved members had started yielding results, because of effort of the reconciliation committees earlier inaugurated to pacify aggrieved APC members.

He said that the party was more united for the election.and that the state campaign committee would soon be inaugurated to complement the National Campaign Committee, with all the leaders in the three senatorial districts cooperating.

Akeredolu expressed optimism that the first runner-up in the September 3 primary, Dr. Olusegun Abraham would support his candidature, informing that they had talked and “a few people have intervened and I am sure that he would soon support.

“And he has shown it, that is why he came out to say that he was not leaving APC and that his supporters should work for APC. The other matters we are going to sort out very soon. He has been receptive and a wonderful person,” he said.