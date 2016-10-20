Adebutu commissions multi-million dollar Ode-Remo palace

IT was fun all the way at Ode-Remo, Ogun State, as Sir Kesington Adebutu, commissioned the newly-constructed Alaye Ode’s palace.

Adebutu said the successful completion of phase one of the palace project was a pride to him, extolling the contribution of all Ode-Remo sons and daughters for their contribution.

He urged people to rally round the palace committee to complete the other phases, as he promised to construct the borehole for the palace within 24 hours.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the Alaye Ode of Ode-Remo, Ogun State, Alayeluwa, Oba Adetunji Osho (Owadaniyan II), said he was elated seeing a formal palace being commissioned on Thursday.

He disclosed that the idea of the project was conceived after his first year coronation anniversary.

He said: “I’m very happy that the palace project, being commissioned today, is happening during my tenure. I conceived the idea and I thank God that my people supported the dream, here we are today commissioning the first phase of the project.

“I just want to appeal for more cooperation of my people, though they have been showing it, we need more in order to achieve more success.

“This is the first phase, we still have the second phase to finish. So, we need cooperation, more money, support from friends, indigenous people of Ode-Remo, and family lineages, sons and daughters at home and abroad, all over the world. We have to come together to support and ensure we complete this palace very shortly.”

The traditional ruler also listed several other projects as achievements during his tenure. This included the completion of over 30-year hall.

In his message, the co-ordinator of the palace project, Balogun Kola Oyefeso, thanked God for the achievement of the palace project.

He applauded the courage of Oba Osho, who he said, “dreamt big of a palace for Ode-Remo. It is novel in our town’s development.”

Some of the dignitaries at the programme included: the co-Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Dr Tokunbo Dosumu; Sir Olaniwun Ajayi; Chairman, Remo North-East Local Government, Honourable Segun Samuel Idowu and traditional rulers from other parts of the state.