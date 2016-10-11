Adamawa govt inaugurates panel to probe Nyako

The Adamawa government has constituted a five-man committee to investigate the execution of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) projects during the tenure of former Governor Murtala Nyako.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the panel was inaugurated on Monday, in Yola, by the deputy governor, Mr Martins Babale.

The panel, which has 12 terms of reference, was given four weeks to submit its report.

The investigation would determine total projects executed under MDGs since inception, money received from Federal Government and total amount paid by the state as counterpart fund.

It was also mandated to “ascertain the total number of capital projects and contracts awarded, all contractors involved, projects location from inception to date.

“To ascertain level of compliance with Due Process and Procurement Act in all capital projects.”

“And to ascertain the compliance of all expenditures in line with the provision of the yearly budget.”

The Chairman of the panel, Alhaji Alfa Belel, said that the committee would carry out the assignment without fear or favour.