4 robbery suspects, 5 cultists in police net in Ondo

MEN of the Ondo State Police Command, on Wednesday, arrested four men suspected to be robbers on Erinje Road, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The command also disclosed that five members of a rival cult group were also arrested in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state, during a fight of supremacy between the two rival groups.

Speaking on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the four robbers were arrested by the command’s policemen during an operation.

Joseph listed the robbery suspects to include Akinwande, Austin, Sunday and Niyi (surnames withheld).

He said: “When we got the information that the robbers were operating, we sent our patrol team there; but immediately they saw policemen, they opened fire on them.

“They engaged our men in a shootout, but our men killed one of them, while others ran into a nearby bush.

Later, they were arrested and are presently in our custody.”

Joseph also explained that one of the policemen was injured during the shootout and was receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

He stated that some items were recovered from the hoodlums, including a locally-made pistol, three live ammunition and two cutlasses.

Joseph gave the names of the five suspected cultists as Tosin, Mayowa, Friday, Samson and Ojo (surnames withheld).

According to him, the suspects, who were alleged to be members of rival cult groups were engaging in supremacy fight when the patrol team of policemen stormed the scene and arrested them.

He said they recovered three single-barrel guns, a cut-to-size pistol, an army cap, axe, a sack of Indian hemp, machetes and charms from the hoodlums.

He added that all the hoodlums would be charged to court after the command had concluded its investigation.