3 robbers, mechanic die in Lagos bridge accident

Four people, including three suspected armed robbers were on Sunday afternoon killed in a ghastly accident that occurred on Iddo Bridge in Lagos.

A gang of five armed robbers were reportedly escaping after snatching a vehicle when the snatched vehicle was involved in an accident which killed another man who was under the bridge.

Three of the armed robbers died, while two others were seriously injured, just as the vehicle fell on a mechanic, claiming his life.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that the bodies of the armed robbers and that of the mechanic had been deposited in a morgue.

LASEMA, in a stamement, made available to Metro Sunday evening said “ the agency received a lone accident report on Iddo Bridge around 2.15 p.m. on Sunday.”

The agency continued that “on arrival at the scene of the incident ,the emergency response team of the agency discovered a grey colour Hyundai iX35 with registration number SMK 485 CM which skidded off the Eko bridge by Iddo Terminus and fell on a man.”

LASEMA also added that “preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was suspected to have been snatched at gun point by five suspected armed robbers.”