3 robbers, mechanic die in Lagos bridge accident

October 10, 2016 Olalekan Olabulo - Lagos Metro

The car involved in a lone accident on Iddo Bridge being towed on Sunday. PHOTO: SYLVESTER OKORUWA

Four people, including three suspected armed robbers were on Sunday afternoon killed in a ghastly accident that occurred on Iddo Bridge in Lagos.

A gang of five armed robbers were reportedly escaping after snatching a vehicle when the snatched vehicle was involved in an accident which killed another man who was under the bridge.

Three of the armed robbers died, while two others were seriously injured, just as the vehicle fell on a mechanic,  claiming his life.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said  that the bodies of the armed robbers and that of the mechanic had been deposited in a morgue.

LASEMA, in a stamement, made available to Metro Sunday evening said “ the agency received  a lone accident report on Iddo  Bridge around 2.15 p.m. on Sunday.”

The agency continued that “on arrival at the scene of the incident ,the emergency response team of the agency discovered a grey colour Hyundai iX35 with registration number SMK 485  CM which skidded off the Eko bridge by Iddo Terminus and fell on a man.”

LASEMA also added that “preliminary investigations  revealed that the vehicle was suspected to have been  snatched at gun point by five suspected armed robbers.”

