Ecofact
Thanks to an increase in available habitat, the population of the giant panda rose 17 per cent from 2004 to 2014, so now it has been downgraded from endangered to vulnerable.
Here are some facts about the giant panda:
- The life span of giant pandas in the wild is approximately 20 years.
- Giant pandas are on the brink of extinction, with just over 1,000 pandas left in the world. Scientists are hoping to increase the wild panda population to 5,000 by 2025.
- Pandas have lived on earth for two to three million years.
- Female pandas ovulate only once a year. They are fertile only two or three days of the year.c
- A panda fur is worth between $60,000 and $100,000 on the illegal trade market.
- Giant pandas have 42 teeth. Like humans, giant pandas have two sets of teeth in their lifetime.
- Pandas are omnivores, but while they will occasionally eat small animals and fish, bamboo counts for 99 per cent of their diet.
- Baby pandas are born pink and measure about 15cm. They are also born blind and only open their eyes six to eight weeks after birth.