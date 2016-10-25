2016 Batch ‘B’ orientation: 4 states provide camps for corps members

GOVERNORS of Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Zamfara states have provided additional camps in their individual states to host the 2016 Batch ‘B’ Orientation course for corps members, deployed to troubled states.

Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states will run two camps simultaneously, one for corps members that will be deployed to them and the other for corps members that will be deployed to Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states respectively.

In Zamfara State, both the permanent orientation camp and the additional camp will host corps members deployed to the state as the number of corps members will be above the capacity of the permanent one.

While commending the gesture at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Batch ‘B’ pre-orientation workshop in Calabar, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, said the states made the sacrifice despite the paucity of funds.

Kazaure stressed the need for the three tiers of government to live up to their statutory roles in the operations of the scheme by addressing the challenges of obsolete, dilapidated and inadequate state of facilities in most orientation camps.

“We are encouraged, however, by the efforts of the Federal Government at providing funds in spite of obvious financial constraints.

“In particular, I wish to thank Mr President for making it possible for all graduates to be mobilised for service in 2016,” he said.

The Director-General said the scheme was encouraging public-private partnership to complement the efforts of federal and state governments towards enhancing all aspects of its operations.

He said the choice of the theme of the workshop: “Strengthening the Orientation Programme for Effective Service Delivery,” was informed by the management’s resolve to reposition the scheme to respond adequately to demands of the current times.

He added that the orientation course content was being restructured for it to align with the current needs of the youth.