ZLP candidate offers journalists free medical services in Anambra 

The House of Representatives candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for Oyi/Ayamelum Federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Dr Amaechi Nwachukwu has offered free medical services to registered and practising Journalists in Anambra State.

Speaking at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre Awka, on Wednesday, where the free healthcare services were carried out in commemoration of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Anambra State Council 2022 health week lecture series/free medical, the ZLP candidate said the free testing, blood pressure checks, eye checks, blood sugar checks, and other services were for all Journalists, especially, Correspondents of all National dailies working in Anambra State.

Dr Nwachukwu who is the Medical Director of Princeton Specialist Hospital and Orthopaedic Center, Awka, urged media practitioners to live a balanced life by taking their health seriously.

The house of reps candidate who is also a renowned surgeon and a fellow of West African College of Surgeons and Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, noted that the health week is timely and crucial, especially in the period that people are faced with pressures emanating from hardships and sufferings.

According to him, “Often time, I hear people say since I was born, I have never visited a hospital. Those persons making such statements are time bombs waiting to happen. These days when sudden death happens, we should be careful about our health.

“Many people move around with explosive hypertension. We need to go for regular check-ups for blood sugar and blood pressure and also rest properly.

“There have been records of underserved or avoidable deaths and these can be minimized through constant health check-ups.





While declaring the event open, the State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, commended Dr Nwachukwu and the leadership of NUJ, Anambra State Council, for the humanitarian service.

He said this kind gesture is what the state has been praying for, that is; individuals and organisations who will complement and support the programmes of the state government.

He said: “What we are seeing here today is an act of kindness. Health is wealth. When we are not strong, we cannot go about our daily pursuits. What happens here will really reduce the rate of death and ill-health among Journalists in the state.

In his speech, the State Chairman of NUJ, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, commended Nwachukwu and the Anambra Government through the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, for carrying out the laudable healthcare service to his members.

Delivering a lecture on the symptoms and causes of hypertension, Dr Joe Akabuike, the Chief Medical Director of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, noted that about 90 per cent of people all over the World live with high blood pressure (B/P) without knowing.

He urged Journalists above 40 years to endeavour to check their B/P once every month to avoid premature death.