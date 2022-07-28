BACATMA commences massive campaign on malaria, target 2 million under 5 children 

As the 2022 seasonal malaria chemo-prevention mass campaign across the 323 wards of the 20 LGAs in Bauchi State commenced, about 2 million eligible children of 3 to 59 months are targeted to be reached with the effective and safe malaria prevention drug known as SPAQ.

The campaign is done by the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) in collaboration with Malaria Consortium.

Speaking at the flagging off of the campaign in Bauchi, on Wednesday, the executive chairman of the agency, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam, said that the mass drug administration campaign was aimed at reducing the burden of malaria in children under the age of five years by 75% during the high transmission period from June to October every year.

Dr Sani Dambam expressed appreciation to the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for his commitment to providing effective healthcare services for the benefit of the common man and thanked the donor partners, Malaria Consortium in particular for the support.

In his remarks, the zonal programme manager, Malaria Consortium, Kabiru Mohammed Gamawa, said that about 25,000 different categories of community-level personnel were recruited and trained for the purpose of drug distribution while more than 3,000 government personnel have been engaged in monitoring aspect.

